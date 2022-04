Sean Patrick Keller

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Sean Patrick Keller, 51, of Lakewood, Colo., went through transition from this life on Jan. 9, 2019. Born in Hillsdale, Mich., in August of 1967 to Judy (nee Carpenter) Jones and Richard J. Keller. Sean was preceded in death by both of his parents and his grandfather... Read More