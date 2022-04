Richard Barger

Richard Barger Born: November 29, 1929 in Morris,Il Died: October 29, 2021 in Morris Richard G. Barger, 91, of Morris, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Morris Hospital with his family by his side. Born November 29, 1929 in Morris, he was the son of Carl and Norah (Ryan)... Read More

Fruland Funeral Home