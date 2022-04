John Huck Jr.

John Huck Jr. DOYLESTOWN, PA John Huck Jr. from Doylestown, PA, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 1, 2020, from a long battle with cancer at the age of 59. He was born in Trenton, NJ, on June 2, 1961 to John and Kathi Huck. John graduated from Morrisville High School in 1979 and... Read More

Knott's Colonial Funeral Home - Hamilton