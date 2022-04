Dean Tvedt

Tvedt, Dean Ellis MOUNT HOREB/VERONA – Dean Ellis Tvedt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the age of 96, with his family by his side. Dean was born on a farm just west of Mount Horeb on July 13, 1924, to Melvin and Sadie (Luhman) Tvedt. When he was in his teens... Read More

