June A. Langan

June A. Langan, 55, of Richland Drive, Glenville, NY, passed away Wednesday, May 12, in the comfort of her home under the loving care of hospice and loved ones. June was born September 15, 1965, in Dansville, NY, a daughter of Robert and Mary Ann (Brady) Donegan. She graduated from... Read More

