Robert Kirrane Murphy

Murphy, Robert Kirrane Pittsford: Passed away at his home in Pittsford on July 4, 2013 at the age of 74. Bob was born in Woonsocket, RI and moved to Rochester in 1976. He is survived by his loving wife, Edith D. Murphy, and her daughters, Edie (Chris) Linares; Meg (Rudy) Warren; Sarah... Read More

