Elaine STEWART (Boblak)

STEWART - Elaine (Boblak) November 7, 2011, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, wife of Clark; daughter of the late John and Henrietta Boblak; sister of Mary Boblak of Kenmore, NY, and Louise Rusinak of Wethersfield, CT; also survived by three nieces, many cousins and... Read More