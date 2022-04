Candace Isabel Barr

Candace Isabel Barr, 89, also known as C. Isabel, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Manor Care in Sinking Spring. She was a 58-year resident of Mohnton. She was the wife of the late Richard B. Barr, Jr, who died on January 8, 2014. Born in Madiencreek Township (Blandon)

