Shirley "Lee" Valerio

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley "Lee" Valerio, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, January 28th. She was born March 31, 1931 to the late Anthony & Catherine Fara. She married Vito Valerio in May of 1960 and after 58 years they were still best... Read More

Russo's Hillside Chapels