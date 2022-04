JUNE W. CLAY

CLAY, June W. Of Westwood and Mattapoisett, MA, and previously from Acushnet, MA, passed away peacefully on April 4th, surrounded by family. She was 93 years old. Born in New Bedford, she was the second child born to the late Raymond A. and Erma (Morse) White. She was the last surviving... Read More

