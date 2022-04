Charles Clayton Alfrey Sr.

Charles Clayton Alfrey, Sr., 83, of New Castle passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Golden Living Center in Muncie. He was born May 8, 1938 in Shiloh, Ohio, a son of the late Fred and Linda (Donathon) Alfrey. He attended New Castle High School and received his GED in the U.S... Read More

Hinsey Brown Funeral Home