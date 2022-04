Cheryl A. Fisher

Cheryl A. Fisher 74, of New Philadelphia passed away in Community Hospice Truman House on July 9, 2021, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover on December 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Edna June (Edwards) Weber. After graduating from New... Read More

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory