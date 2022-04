Emily Kellar

Emily Kellar, 83, a life resident of Alden, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born April 14, 1937, to the late John and Josephine Tiletski Kellar. Emily was the baby of the family and had 11 siblings, whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her sisters... Read More

