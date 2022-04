MARION L. COWAN (MACDONALD)

COWAN, Marion L. (MacDonald) Of Wellesley, formerly of Waban, passed away peacefully at her home on February 2, 2019. She was 91. She graduated from Boston University (CLA) in 1950. She had a long and rewarding career as a teacher in Brookline, MA, Scarsdale, NY, other schools in... Read More

Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home