Tony D. "Dino" Printup

Tony D. "Dino" Printup, 52, of the Tuscarora Nation, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2010 at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY, after a brief illness. Born in Ransomville, NY, he was the son of the late Harrison and Doris (Jacobs) Printup. Dino, as he was known to family... Read More