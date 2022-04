Andrew T. Wold

Wold, Andrew T. Andrew T. Wold, age 68, of Manitowoc and Islamorada, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2015 at his home with his niece Kimberly at his side. Andy was born on June 13, 1947, son of the late Marvin and Alice (Madsen) Wold. He graduated from Lincoln...

