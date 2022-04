Floyd Wayne McCalip

Floyd Wayne McCalip, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, went to be with Jesus on September 19, 2019, at the age of 74 year, 10 months, and 305 days. He is known by his siblings as "Elvis", by his family as "Honey" and "Daddy", and by many as "Papa Floyd". He was born to Homer Ellis McCalip... Read More

