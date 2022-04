Jeff Pesek

JEFF PESEK, 52, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 2, 2008. Born in Cleveland, he lived most of his life in Macedonia and graduated from Nordonia High School in 1974. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Dorothy Pesek. Per Jeff's request, there will be no services. (BILLOW FAIRLAWN... Read More

Billow Fairlawn Chapel