Kurt Richard Werkheiser

Kurt Richard Werkheiser, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 16, 2020. Kurt was born in Allentown, PA and grew up in the Upper Perkiomen Valley. He was a four-sport and star-athlete and a member of the Upper Perkiomen High School Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Bloomburg... Read More

H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments