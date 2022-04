Michael W. Kirchner

Michael W. Kirchner HUDSON - Michael W. Kirchner of Hudson, IL passed away on November 27, 2020 in Pewaukee, WI at the age of 68. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Kirchner and Marilyn (Carmack) Kirchner of Normal, IL. He leaves behind his sister, Sandra... Read More

Jelacic Funeral Home