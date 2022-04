Marlene A. Brewer (Hanson)

BLOOMINGTON - Marlene A. Brewer, 72, Bloomington, passed away Sunday (Dec. 1, 2013) at her residence. Cremation rites have been accorded, and in keeping with her joy of life, there will be no service or visitation in her honor. Marlene asks that memorials be made to the Humane Society... Read More

