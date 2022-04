MICHAEL HARVEY KOVACIC

KOVACIC MICHAEL HARVEY Of Cranberry, PA, died on Sunday, October 25, 2015, at the age of 32. Michael is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Traci; two beautiful children, Josie and Calvin; his mother and father, Joe and Lynn Kovacic, of Allison Park; his sister, Karen (Tom)... Read More

Schellhaas & Sons F.H. & Cremation Svcs., Inc. - Franklin Park