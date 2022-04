James Korjenek

James (Jim/Jimmy) passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at 63 years of age. He was born on June 19, 1957 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Rudolph G. Korjenek and Eleanor H. Naden. Jim grew up in North Chicago, Illinois and went to Holy Rosary Grade School and later graduated from... Read More

Gurnee Salata Funeral Home