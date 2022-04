Kenneth E. Fenske

Kenneth E. Fenske Waupun - Kenneth E. Fenske, age 89, of Waupun, WI (longtime resident of Germantown, WI), was welcomed into heaven on February 5, 2021 with his beloved wife and family at his side. Beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara Fenske, loving father of Laurie (the late... Read More

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home