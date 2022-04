TODD M. SNIDER

Age 31 of Farmington Hills died December 1, 2005, from complications of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He had managed from the age of 12 to live well with a rare blood disorder, Aplastic Anemia. He was a 1992 graduate of North Farmington High School and a 2000 graduate of Western Michigan University... Read More

McCabe Funeral Home - Farmington Hills Chapel