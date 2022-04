David L. Skinner

Milltown Skinner, David L., formerly of Milltown, IN, passed away at his home in Gilbertsville, KY, on October 28, 2014 near the Moors at Kentucky Lake. David was born December 11, 1947 in New Albany, IN. He graduated from Milltown High School in 1965, and from the University of... Read More

