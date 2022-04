Louis Chester Tomsic

Louis Chester Tomsic, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side March 22, 2013, at the age of 70. The service will be 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2013, at Monreal Funeral Home, located at 35400 Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake. Visitation will be from... Read More

