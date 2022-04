GWYNNE IRENE EVANS

EVANS GWYNNE IRENE Age 77, of North Versailles, PA passed away of natural causes on Thursday, September 20, 2018 . Burial will be on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 1 p.m., in Allegheny County Memorial Park. She was the loving wife of John C. Evans, who survives her, as does her daughter... Read More