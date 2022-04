Mr. William Michael Sholty

William "Bill" M. Sholty, 70, of Kokomo went to be with the Lord on October 26th, 2016 He was born on June 2nd, 1946 in Logansport, IN to his parents John and Kathryn (Byers) Sholty. He was preceded in death by his father John Sholty, brother John "Johnny" Sholty, son William Coty... Read More

