Clara Catherine Vest Guyne

Clara Catherine was born on December 22, 1925 to Paul and Lela Vest in New Whiteland IN. She was a beloved older sister to Pauline, Louise, and Darlene. After Paul's death, Lela raised the four girls by herself thus providing an excellent example of what a determined and intelligent... Read More

