Larry Haas

Larry Haas passed away on Thursday November 19th, 2020 at Temple University Hospital. He was 62. Larry was born on October 12 th, 1958 to Evelyn and Homer Haas in Telford PA. He was a longtime North Wales and Lansdale resident. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He... Read More

