KATHLEEN BLAIR

BLAIR, Kathleen Kathleen P. (O'Connell), 69, of Naples, ME, St. James City, FL, formerly of Quincy, MA. and Medford, MA. died Nov. 23, 2021, in Florida. Born in Boston to the late Gerald W. and Henrietta O'Connell. Kathy was raised in Quincy and was a 1969 graduate of North Quincy... Read More