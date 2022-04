RICHARD E. STOKES

STOKES, Richard E. Jr. August 10, 1967 - March 14, 2022 Of Malden, formerly of Melrose, passed away on March 14, 2022 at the age of 54. Richie "Junior" was born in Melrose, MA. He was the youngest of 6 and was the only son. He was a 1985 graduate from the Northeast Metropolitan Regional... Read More

Gately Funeral Home