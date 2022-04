Mallory Bomboy

Mallory B. Bomboy Mallory B. Bomboy, 18, of Slatington, passed away on May 4, 2006 as a result of a car accident in Washington Township. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Timothy W. and Susan K. (Hoover) Bomboy. Mallory was a senior at Northern Lehigh High School where she... Read More