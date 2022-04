Helga Muladore

Muladore Helga Muladore, 97, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 12, 1920 in Landsberg/Lech, Germany to Heinrich and Margarethe (Becker) Manns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband US... Read More

