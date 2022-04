Vicki Prickett

VICKI A. PRICKETT, 58, of Syracuse, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2006, 2:40 a.m., at Goshen General Hospital of natural causes. Born Feb. 4, 1948, in Elkhart, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Myers) Shinn. On May 26, 1995, she married Tom Prickett. She grew up in Middlebury... Read More