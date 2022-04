Anna M. Bowles

Anna M. Bowles peacefully passed into the arms of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, on September 17, 2021 at her home in Lockwood of Genesee at the age of 74. Anna was in hospice suffering from many health issues. Anna was born to Ivan and Kathryn (Theodore) Giles on June 2, 1947 in Flint... Read More

