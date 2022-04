JAY WELCH

jay l. welch (Life Member) The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother Jay L. Welch who passed away on June 7, 2021, in Harwood, MD. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday June 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4... Read More

Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory Edgewater