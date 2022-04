Keith Edwin Culley

Keith Edwin Culley Fishers - Keith Edwin Culley, 65, passed away on 10 August 2019 at his home in Fishers, IN, surrounded by love. He was born on January 16, 1954, in Springfield, OH, to the late Alfred Richard "Hank" and Marjorie (Riley) Culley. Keith grew up in Springfield, OH,... Read More

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home