Edna M. Shepherd Rae

Edna M. Shepherd Rae Edna M. Rae, 95, a longtime resident of Northwood, Ohio, passed away at her home on April 14, 2017 with her loved ones by her side. Born on May 20, 1921 to Louis and Minnie (Ruby) Reno in Toledo, Ohio. Edna was the 5th of six children who are all united again... Read More

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley