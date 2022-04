Denise Ferrell

) TOGETHER AGAIN The Angel's Choir of Heaven was singing today. Denise Lawson Ferrell returned to the arms of her loving husband on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born July 7, 1952. She was beautiful enough as a baby to make all of us believe in angels. Denise was the daughter... Read More

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel