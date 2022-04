Maureen Alice Ogden Booth

Maureen Alice Ogden Booth, 82, of Farnham, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on June 22, 2021, comforted by family. She is now at peace having ended a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and joins her Lord and Savior to begin her new and eternal life. Maureen was born on February... Read More

Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel