Dorothy F. Goveia

Dorothy F. "Dot" Goveia, 93, a resident of Easton for the past 72 years, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with her family at her side after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Goveia. Born and raised in Norwell... Read More

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Easton