Rosalie E. Alger

Rosalie Alger went to be with the Lord on Thursday March 7, 2019. She was born in Norwich on May 3, 1934 to the late Joseph and Amy Aloi. She spent most of her childhood living on Waite Street in Norwich and graduated from Norwich High School in 1952. Upon graduation, Rosalie spent... Read More

R.J. Fahy Funeral Home