Eileen B. Stokes

Eileen B. (Brosnan) Stokes, 75, of Wellesley passed away from cancer on April 18, 2021 with loved ones by her side. She was born to the late James and Dorothy Brosnan, January 22, 1946 in Worcester, MA. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Worcester in 1963 and Emmanuel College... Read More

