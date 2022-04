Romilio J. "Rome" Marinelli

Romilio J. "Rome" Marinelli 11/21/1928 - 08/25/2021 Romilio (Rome) Marinelli of Toledo passed away on August 25, 2021, at the age of 92. Rome was born in the Abruzzo region of Italy in November, 1928 and immigrated to the United States in 1930 where his parents eventually settled... Read More

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory - Sylvania