Jeanette Ingrasci (Ehrhart)

Jeanette Ehrhart Ingrasci died peacefully on May 28, 2020, at Amita/LaGrange Hospital, from complications of her two-year struggle to overcome heart disease, COPD, and bone-marrow cancer. She was 77, having been born in 1943 in her hometown of Quincy, IL, the daughter of John and... Read More

