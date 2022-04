Rowland C. Hoopes

Rowland C. Hoopes, 81, of Thorndale, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sara P. Hoopes with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Cora E. Shank and Rowland C. Hoopes, Sr. He... Read More

Wilde Funeral Home