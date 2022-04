Elizabeth "Betty Basta" Grube

Elizabeth 'Betty Basta' Grube BATH Elizabeth Basta Grube, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Nov. 22 in her home in Bath. Born in 1946, Betty was the daughter of the late James and Nellie Marino Basta. Betty graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1964 and Empire Beauty School... Read More

Finegan Funeral Home Inc