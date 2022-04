Arlene Pycraft

Arlene Pycraft, 87, of Wellington, died Sept. 28, 2018, at New Life Hospice surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 22, 1931, in LaGrange, she was the daughter of the late Elton and Thelma (nee Smith) Hurst. Arlene grew up in Wakeman and graduated from Oberlin High School in 1949. ... Read More

Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington